Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,006 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $656,404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,620,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1,789.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,398,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,691 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,557,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day moving average is $64.92.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.70.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

