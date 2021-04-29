Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $75.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.29. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

