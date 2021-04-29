Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.17% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

SSD opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.50 and a one year high of $114.69.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total transaction of $699,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,029.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,152,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.