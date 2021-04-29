Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,194 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot stock opened at $319.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $328.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.53 and a 200-day moving average of $280.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

