Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 3,774 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $16,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.07.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

