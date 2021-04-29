Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $35,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 79.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $7,608,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $3,886,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $380.08 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.07 and a 1 year high of $389.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

