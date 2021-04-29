Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 262.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of -144.19 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.58. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

