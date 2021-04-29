Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Shares of PEP opened at $141.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

