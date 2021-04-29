Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.06% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $69,321,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,479,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $20,708,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,101,000 after purchasing an additional 127,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 123,856 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $140,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.13.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $92.76 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.54 and a one year high of $123.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

