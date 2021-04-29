Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PayPal by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

Shares of PYPL opened at $271.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.64 and a one year high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.09 and a 200 day moving average of $236.20.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

