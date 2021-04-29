Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.02 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $163.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.92. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

