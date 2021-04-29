Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 170,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $129,703,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.31. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

