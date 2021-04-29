Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $104.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average is $91.35. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

