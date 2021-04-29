Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd raised its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 23,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 16.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 14.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

Shares of AWK opened at $154.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.30 and a 200 day moving average of $153.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.50 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

