Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,037,303,000 after purchasing an additional 454,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,940,000 after acquiring an additional 221,668 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,732,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,227,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,223,000 after purchasing an additional 82,122 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $450.27 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.19 and a 12 month high of $453.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $412.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.20.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.