Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $1,216,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 2.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 7.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $225,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

NYSE AXP opened at $152.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.39 and its 200 day moving average is $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $153.46. The stock has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

