Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Intuit by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 100,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $415.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.30 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.65.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

