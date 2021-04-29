Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 12,089 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 82,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in The AES by 984.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 71,603 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in The AES during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in The AES during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in The AES by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 157,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The AES alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.