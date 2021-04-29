Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 1,600 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $146.61 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.