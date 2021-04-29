Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 726 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,556,000 after purchasing an additional 380,581 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,532,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after acquiring an additional 117,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Grupo Santander cut ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

ASML opened at $665.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $279.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $275.96 and a 52-week high of $675.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $608.41 and its 200-day moving average is $513.15.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

