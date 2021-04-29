Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,070,068.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,045.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,929 shares of company stock worth $13,330,699. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

