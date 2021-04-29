Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.06% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,851,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 156,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,359,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,784,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 120,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.50 and a 52 week high of $114.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.93.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total value of $699,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,029.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,152,360. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

