Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $701,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,826,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $8,572,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 302,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,197,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,808,229. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $133.27 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.27 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.57 and a 200 day moving average of $129.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

