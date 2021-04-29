Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 3,004 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average of $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

