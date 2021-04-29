Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 7,053 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735,024 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,638,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 813,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,958,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,072,000 after acquiring an additional 261,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,958,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,044,000 after acquiring an additional 431,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.41 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

