Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Graco worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Graco by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Graco by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Graco by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,070,068.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 184,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,699 in the last three months. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.14. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $78.29.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

