Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.12% of RLI worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 384.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in RLI in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLI shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

RLI opened at $111.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.02 and a 200 day moving average of $103.48.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.09 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.