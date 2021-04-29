Whittier Trust Co. Sells 160,625 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 160,625 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,607,000 after buying an additional 1,006,280 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,163,000 after acquiring an additional 93,349 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,639,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,716,000 after purchasing an additional 343,869 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,579,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,017,000 after purchasing an additional 69,438 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,475,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,747,000 after purchasing an additional 387,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $66.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.51 billion, a PE ratio of -600.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average of $63.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

