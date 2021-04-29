Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,402 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $581,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,697,810 shares of company stock valued at $102,807,504 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $70.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Argus boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.