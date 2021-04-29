Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,468 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,286 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in American Express by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,329,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP stock opened at $152.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.48. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $153.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.