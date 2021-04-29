Whittier Trust Co. Sells 31,634 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,634 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.25.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $818,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,037,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM opened at $155.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 126.15, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.23 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.