Willdan Group (WLDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. On average, analysts expect Willdan Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WLDN opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.05 million, a P/E ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $54.99.

In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,144 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $256,398.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $203,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,745 shares in the company, valued at $843,906.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,586 shares of company stock worth $2,322,679 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WLDN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

