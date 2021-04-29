William Blair Weighs in on Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Argo Group International in a report released on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARGO. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Shares of ARGO opened at $52.15 on Thursday. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 522.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Argo Group International by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 541,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,023 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -137.78%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

