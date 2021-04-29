William Blair Weighs in on TriNet Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriNet Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. William Blair also issued estimates for TriNet Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $78.98 on Thursday. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $42.28 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.71.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $948,795.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,061.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $31,942.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,347.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,787,302. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

