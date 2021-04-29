Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $19,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 62,078 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW opened at $245.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $173.06 and a 52-week high of $246.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLTW. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.25.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

