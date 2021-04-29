Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS.
Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,194. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $173.06 and a twelve month high of $246.54.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.
About Willis Towers Watson Public
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.
