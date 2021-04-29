Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $247.98 and last traded at $246.74, with a volume of 2987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.88.

The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

WLTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after buying an additional 739,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $501,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,402,000 after acquiring an additional 423,735 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 858,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,912,000 after purchasing an additional 302,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.11 and its 200 day moving average is $215.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

