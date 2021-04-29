WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

Shares of WSC stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.60. 825,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,497. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 185.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSC. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.45.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.