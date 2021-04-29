WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.38

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.38 and last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 827040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 185.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. Analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

