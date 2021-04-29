WinCash (WCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $83,165.34

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, WinCash has traded up 15% against the US dollar. WinCash has a market cap of $83,165.34 and approximately $1,585.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0555 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WinCash alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00011185 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.