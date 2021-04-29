Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 127.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,504 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Wingstop worth $22,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,448,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $457,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Wingstop by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,997,000 after purchasing an additional 56,529 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,056,000 after purchasing an additional 56,436 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Wingstop by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,053,000 after purchasing an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,435,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.88.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.50. 10,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,895. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.42 and a 200-day moving average of $136.21.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.