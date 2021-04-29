Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $180.00 at Barclays

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $158.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.88.

Get Wingstop alerts:

NASDAQ WING traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,895. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 162.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.21.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 41,120 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Wingstop by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $36,482,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.