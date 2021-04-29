WINkLink Price Up 35.5% Over Last 7 Days (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar. WINkLink has a market cap of $415.55 million and $247.56 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00066876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.33 or 0.00278654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.68 or 0.01111596 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00026450 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.46 or 0.00717440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,435.20 or 0.99714393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

