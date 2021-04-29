WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE) Shares Down 1%

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.76 and last traded at $34.99. 441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.