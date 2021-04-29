Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $295.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to post $295.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $293.34 million. Wix.com posted sales of $215.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.37.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $323.95 on Thursday. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $122.24 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.56 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.42 and a 200-day moving average of $277.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 1,666.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 210,706 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Wix.com by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

