Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,601.63 ($60.12).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) target price on shares of Wizz Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 4,782 ($62.48) on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 2,530 ($33.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The firm has a market cap of £4.93 billion and a PE ratio of -10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,978.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,521.77.

In related news, insider William Franke sold 5,905,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total value of £307,080,228 ($401,202,283.77). Also, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,317 ($69.47), for a total transaction of £6,380,400 ($8,336,033.45).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

