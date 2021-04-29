Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WZZZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $17.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

