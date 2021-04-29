Woodcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $109,861.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $840,000.17 and $109,861.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,568.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,743.46 or 0.05121440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.62 or 0.00475329 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $877.12 or 0.01637383 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.80 or 0.00770603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.30 or 0.00521386 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00063303 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.76 or 0.00425186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004351 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

