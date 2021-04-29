WoodTrust Financial Corp Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,458.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,210.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,198.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.
Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.
In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
