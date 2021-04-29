WoodTrust Financial Corp Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,458.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,210.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,198.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.