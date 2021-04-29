World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Raised to $65.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

WWE stock opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $61.32.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

